Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 800 Shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United-Guardian were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UG opened at $13.89 on Friday. United-Guardian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.14.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

