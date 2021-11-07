Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,532,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

