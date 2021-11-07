Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Discovery stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

