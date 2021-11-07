Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.38 million.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$2.99. The company has a market cap of C$341.56 million and a P/E ratio of 36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 259.79%.

Several research firms have commented on DIV. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

