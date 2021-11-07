DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $247,432.34

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $247,432.34 and approximately $2,746.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00083672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.37 or 0.07332173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.35 or 1.00152890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022045 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

