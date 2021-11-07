Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,370 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

