DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.65.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of DASH traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. 2,900,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.76. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

