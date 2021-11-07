DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.18

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.10). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 34,375 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.38. The company has a market cap of £45.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

