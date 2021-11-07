Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

