Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIR.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.56.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.54. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.31 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

