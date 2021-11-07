Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 613.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

DBX traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,776,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,142. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dropbox stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 195.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Dropbox worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

