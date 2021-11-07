DuckDaoDime Trading Up 11.8% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $23.18 or 0.00037369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $433,240.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00079960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.33 or 0.07379185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,682.89 or 0.99418149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022134 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

