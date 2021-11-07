DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $342,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 63.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after buying an additional 257,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

