DURECT’s (DRRX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 9.12.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

