Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

DLNG stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

