Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

DVAX traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $16.16. 10,642,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,368,268 shares of company stock worth $58,486,855 in the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

