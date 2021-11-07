e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.16

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $147.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.73 or 0.00321027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000091 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,273 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,011 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

