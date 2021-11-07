East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

