East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

