easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. easyJet has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

