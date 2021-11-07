easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $705.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. easyJet has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

