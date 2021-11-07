Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

