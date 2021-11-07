eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,316,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in eBay were worth $92,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

