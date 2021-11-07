EchoStar (SATS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SATS stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

