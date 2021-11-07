EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Down 36% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $233,469.85 and $409.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,320.49 or 1.00066498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00058015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.08 or 0.00785306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.