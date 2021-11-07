Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives $29.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Edenred has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

