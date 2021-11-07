El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 355,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in El Pollo Loco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

