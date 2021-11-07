El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
LOCO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 355,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
