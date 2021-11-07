Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

