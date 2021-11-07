Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

