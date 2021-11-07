Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 1,310 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 43.82. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

