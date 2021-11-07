Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EENEF opened at $13.95 on Friday. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

