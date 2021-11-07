electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 80.15% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 1,787,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,824. The company has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in electroCore stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 425.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,429 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of electroCore worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

