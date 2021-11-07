Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.80 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 240.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

