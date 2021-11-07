Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EBS traded down $19.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $29,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

