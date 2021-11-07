Endeavour Silver (EXK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.21 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $888.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endeavour Silver stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

