Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $165,579.44 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

