Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $804,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 148.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 465,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 44.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

