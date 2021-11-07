Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.89.

ERF stock opened at C$12.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

