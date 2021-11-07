EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NPO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $100.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

