Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 171,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.