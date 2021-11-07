EnterCoin Price Down 10.7% This Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $99,088.44 and $19,438.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00249561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00102031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

