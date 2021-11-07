Envela Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envela in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 45.43%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

