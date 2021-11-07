Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENV opened at $83.97 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

