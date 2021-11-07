Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

