Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $240.99 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $134.43 or 0.00205848 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $240.99 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00237324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00099372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

