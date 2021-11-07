Equifax Inc. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 15th

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:EFX opened at $284.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.62.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

