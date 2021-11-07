Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $284.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $286.59. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

