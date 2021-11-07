Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. FMR LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after buying an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $45,945,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

