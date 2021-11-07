Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.