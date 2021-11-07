Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

