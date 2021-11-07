ESBC (ESBC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,042.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $79,042.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.